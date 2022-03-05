My Dress-Up Darling’s Creator Cried Following Anime’s Premiere

My Dress-Up Darling has been one of the biggest anime debuts of the Winter 2022 anime schedule, and the original creator was so happy with it that they cried with tears of joy! There were a number of major anime that released this Winter with many major franchises returning for brand new episodes, yet even with all of that competition one new anime has been making some big waves with fans. Thanks to the appeal of the central duo, My Dress-Up Darling has quickly taken over the conversations online, and the series creator has been excited to see it all happen.

My Dress-Up Darling’s original manga series creator Shinichi Fukuda has been seeing all sorts of great responses to the anime’s debut thus far, and in a recent interview with Comic Natalie (as highlighted by @Namaryuu on Twitter), revealed that they actually cried after seeing the anime’s first few episodes thanks to how well the manga was brought to life, “I received the first 2 episodes of the anime and watched them. They were so good I cried out of joy! I’ve seen it over and over again for 13 hours. I have never been this happy in my manga career. I was so moved.”

The anime has been such a hit with fans that even the manga is seeing all sorts of new success as well. The series has been selling so well in Japan that it had quickly increased from 3.5 million copies to five million copies in circulation since the anime first premiered earlier this January. This isn’t a reflection of just how well the manga is selling, unfortunately, but what it does reflect is that the anime has been such a hit with fans that demand for the manga has increased as fans want to see more of the central duo of Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo.

If you wanted to catch it for yourself, you can now find My Dress-Up Darling (in both Japanese and English dubbed audio) now streaming with Crunchyroll and Funimation. They officially describe the anime as such, “Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi–a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he’s gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids–especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa–seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide.”

