My Dress-Up Darling Animator Honors Marin’s Newest Look With Fun Art

My Dress-Up Darling’s chief animation director is honoring a fan favorite Marin Kitagawa look with a new sketch for the series’ newest episode! Although much of the conversation leading into the Winter 2022 anime schedule was based solely around some of the major returning franchises coming back for new episodes, as the weeks continued there was one new anime debut that started to catch a lot of fire among fans. Shinichi Fukuda’s original manga series got its official anime adaptation as part of this schedule, and fans have been drawn to the new series thanks to the strength of its central heroine, Marin Kitagawa.

This love has been shared by those who make the anime a reality as well as chief animation director Jun Yamazaki has been a huge fan of bringing the anime to screens as well. Previously celebrating each new episode of the anime with fun new sketches of Marin, Yamazaki took to Twitter to highlight the fan-favorite look Marin took on with Episode 9. Although this look was only on screen for a moment (something Yamazaki hilariously admits as well), it’s been a huge hit since it showed up on screen. Check out the sketch for Marin below:

The creator has been a huge fan of the anime’s debut too as Shinichi Fukuda recently revealed in an interview that they cried following the anime’s premiere and watched it for a total of 13 hours, “I received the first and second episodes of the complete packet of the anime and watched them. Everything was so good that I cried with emotion… I watched it over and over again for a total of 13 hours, so happy and joyful that I have never been happier in my life as a manga artist.”

If you wanted to catch up to see what anime fans are raving about, My Dress-Up Darling is now streaming with Crunchyroll and Funimation in both Japanese and English dubbed audio. They officially describe the anime as such, “Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi–a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he’s gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids–especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa–seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide.”

What do you think? How do you feel about My Dress-Up Darling's anime run so far? Where does Marin Kitagawa rank among your favorites this year so far?