My Dress-Up Darling Sets English Dub Release Date and Reveals Cast

The English dub cast and release date for the Winter 2022 anime season’s biggest new hit, My Dress-Up Darling, has been officially announced! The Winter 2022 anime schedule is now a month into its run, and fans have been able to check out the series that have jumped out at them the most. While there are some major sequels dominating the majority of the conversation online, you might have noticed how there’s one major new adaptation debut that has been catching fire through not only word of mouth but through art and other fan tributes on social media.

Shinichi Fukuda’s My Dress-Up Darling made its official anime adaptation premiere earlier this month, and has become a huge hit thanks to not only its main heroine, Marin Kitagawa, but her chemistry with the main boy, Wakana Gojo, as well. This series is only going to take off even more now that Funimation has confirmed that the English dub of the series will be launching on Saturday, January 29th with the series’ first episode. You can check out a preview clip from the dub below as shared by Funimation:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Funimation/status/1487123595134484483?s=20&t=ZeXXYMDqREAIvNod4syKfw

Headlining the English dub for My Dress-Up Darling is AmaLee as Marin and Paul Dateh as Wakana, and they’ll be joined by the likes of R Bruce Elliott as Kaoru, Dani Chambers as Nowa, Madeleine Morris as Daia, Natalie Rose as Rune, Jack Britton as Young Wakana and Lila Britton as Nobara. Emily Fajardo serves as ADR Director as My Dress-Up Darling‘s English dub will premiere exclusively with Funimation on Saturday, January 29th. The original Japanese language audio version can also be found streaming with Crunchyroll as well.

The series is officially described as such, “Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi–a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he’s gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids–especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa–seem like they live in a completely different world.That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide.”

What do you think? Have you been checking out My Dress-Up Darling yet? Have you been holding out for the English dubbed release instead? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!