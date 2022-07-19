My Hero Academia Celebrates New Manga Anniversary With Special Poster

My Hero Academia has kicked off a new anniversary of the manga's original release with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the series has released a special new poster to help celebrate! Series creator Kohei Horikoshi might currently be planning to bring the manga's run to an end within the next year or so, but it also seems like the franchise is being more celebrated than ever. The manga is going through the final war between the heroes and villains, and the anime is getting ready for its sixth season comeback later this year. So it's certainly eye opening to think back on just how far the series has come since it began.

My Hero Academia first launched in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in July 2014, and thus this month kicks off the eighth anniversary of the manga series. With over 35 collected volumes of the series under its belt at the time of this writing, and with many more to come as the manga continues, series creator Kohei Horikoshi celebrated the milestone with a special new poster that shows off a huge spread of the manga's heroes and villains. There are some spoilers here for fans not completely caught up, however, but you can check it out below:

#MyHeroAcademia #MHASpoilers



My Hero Academia has released cool cover art for the manga's 8th Anniversary! Can you believe it's been that long already? pic.twitter.com/O9RO6yDkW0 — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) July 19, 2022

Although it seems like My Hero Academia's manga could go on forever, Horikoshi has noted to fans on a few occasions that he really is getting ready for the end. Noting in an emotional message to fans along with Volume 34 of the manga, Horikoshi stated the following, "I feel like I can finally see the goal in sight," Horikoshi began. "It's a rather strange feeling getting to this point. In the past, I would just be drawing without a single care [for the future], but now I wonder just how many more times can I draw these characters? Change is scary as you grow older. Well, I really shouldn't dwell on that! Until next volume then!"

There are still many questions about how My Hero Academia's manga could be coming to an end, and if it does so within the next year or so, then a eight year run for the manga is nothing to scoff at in the least. How are you feeling about My Hero Academia's manga eight years in? What are you hoping to see before the series comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!