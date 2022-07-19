My Hero Academia Season 6 Drops New Character Key Art

My Hero Academia may be off the air right now, but it will not be that way for much longer. If you did not know, the show is set to return with season six this fall, and it will follow our heroes during their most dangerous mission yet. After all, war is on the horizon, and Class 1-A has been wrapped up in the battle since day one. And now, we have been given a new look at the class' stars thanks to a special key visual.

The artwork comes from My Hero Academia's official website and highlights the top students of Class 1-A. Of course, this means Izuku is leading the pack as always since he is front and center. You can probably guess which others appear on the poster just based on the anime's character rankings. But for anyone who is worried, yes – Katsuki Bakugo made the cut here.

【New Character Visual】

My Hero Academia Season 6

Scheduled for this Fall!



Heroes vs Villains, stay tuned for the "Total war"! 👀🔥



As you can see, the poster shows Bakugo in his usual costume while Tokoyami poses to his left. Ochaco is decked out in her pink suit to the right of Bakugo while Shoto Todoroki takes up the poster's bottom-right corner. The key art goes on to preview two other students with help from Tsuyu and Kirishima. So all in all, these seven students make quite a formidable team.

This key art simply shows these heroes ahead of season six, and manga readers will know My Hero Academia has a lot in store for the gang. The anime ended its latest season with a cliffhanger promising all-out war, after all. Shigaraki has a full army at his command these days, and the pro heroes are finally ready to make their move against All For One's legacy. This power struggle will kickstart as soon as season six goes live, and as always, you can bet Izuku will find himself at the center of the conflict.

What do you think of this latest key art for My Hero Academia? Are you looking forward to season six? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.