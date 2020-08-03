My Hero Academia Releasing New OVA Episodes This Month

✖

My Hero Academia will be launching two brand new episodes next month! My Hero Academia announced a planned worldwide release for a two-part OVA special titled "Make It! Do or Die Survival Training!" on August 15th. Funimation confirmed that fans will be able to watch these new episodes the same day they drop in Japan with English subtitles as well. These special episodes take place during the third season of the series before the Provisional Hero License Exams as Izuku Midoriya and the other members of Class 1-A take on a new training exercise that teaches them more about what it takes to become a real pro.

Funimation describes the new OVA episodes as such, "In this brand-new adventure, some Class 1-A students are sent to hone their survival skills at a training course. Having yet to receive their provisional licenses, they’re eager to cut loose and have a little fun. They quickly discover that the danger they face is no simulation! It’s going to take their combined training, teamwork, and quick thinking if they’re going to pass this assignment!”

These specials exist outside of the standard canon of the main series, and because they take place during the third season, fans could expect a much lighter and fun affair than usual! With the fifth season of the anime currently in the works in Japan, these new episodes will be a great way to ease the wait! Now that the anime is one of the most popular streaming shows of the current quarantine era, even more eyes will be looking forward to these new episodes!

