‘My Hero Academia’: Here’s How Bakugo Could Look as an Adult

My Hero Academia is an epic chronicle of how some young kids grow up and become world-renowned superheroes, and given that framework, it’s a story that could easily run from the young heroes’ teen years to when they become full-fledged adult Pro Heroes. To that end, one My Hero Academia fan has gone so far as to create some fan art concepts for what the various heroes of Class 1-A would look like having reached full adult age.

Artist Joshua Chan has created a pretty great collection, but we definitely have to start with My Hero Academia‘s fan-favorite bad boy, Katsuki Bakugo!

This design for adult Bakugo seems to incorporate much more of a militaristic aesthetic into his armor design. In fact, based on the armor plating and color scheme, grown-up Bakugo looks like a walking tank, which is exactly where we’d expect Kacchan to end up given his current trajectory along path to becoming a hero. It wouldn’t be at all hard to buy that the guy pictured above is one of the top five (if not three) Pro Heroes in the world.

As My Hero Academia Season Threeconcluded, Bakugo faced off against Izuku in a one-on-one unlicensed fight in the U.A. training grounds. Bakugo has come to realize the real connection between All Might following the villain hideout raid during the Kamino Incident. Bakugo was angry that Izuku came from being the wimpy kid Bakugo used to pick on, to being All Might’s true successor, and also that Izuku seemingly surpassed him by qualifying for a provisional hero license in the government’s intensive exam, whereas Bakugo’s arrogance made him fail. Ultimately, Bakugo and Izuku find a common bond in competing to be the top Pro Hero to replace All Might. When the anime returns for Season Four, Bakugo will have to join his Class 1-A rival Shoto Todoroki in a remedial course to obtain his provisional license.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

