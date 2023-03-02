My Hero Academia Outs Aizawa's Cutest Moment Yet With His Class

These days, it seems like My Hero Academia has more on the line than ever before. The manga is in the midst of its final act, and of course, all of its latest arcs have hit hard at our heroes. Still, the pros are putting their all into the war, and that includes the teachers of U.A. Academy. And now, a special aside from My Hero Academia is making everyone smile with a cute Aizawa moment.

The whole thing took place in the latest chapter of My Hero Academia: Team-Up Mission if you aren't familiar with the series. The spin-off is set during the down hours of the main series, and it often focuses on slice-of-life moments or training missions. In its most recent release, fans watched as Aizawa watched over Class 1-A, and he was taken by surprise when they dropped a special gift on their teacher.

"Here, a warm present from us!"



👁‍🗨: A sleeping bag?

⚡️: We all worked hard to make it! pic.twitter.com/GMteK5mTUN — ☀️💥Roo💥✨✨✨ (@Color_Division) February 27, 2023

Well, to be specific, they dropped Aizawa into the gift. The students of Class 1-A made a new sleeping bag for their professor. And while Aizawa has trouble emoting in front of his problem children, he didn't have any issues this time around.

According to the chapter, the class kept the gift a secret and worked on it tirelessly despite Aizawa's suspicions. Kaminari and Mineta investigating their teacher's sleeping habits while Midoriya designed the bag for functionality. Momo researched and created the materials while the rest of Class 1-A sewed the piece. And as for Bakugo, he and the boy trekked up a frigid mountain to test the sleeping bag's durability.

As you can see, Class 1-A put a lot of thought into this gift, and it is downright adorable. By the end of the chapter, Aizawa is left smiling to himself, and his quiet acceptance is more than enough to fill his students with glee. These sweet moments are definitely out of field with the main series given its war arc, but Team-Up Mission is here to remind us all what life can be like for our heroes once more. And hopefully, Aizawa will get to nap in his sleeping bag once All For One is defeated!

What do you think about this latest slice-of-life scene? Does My Hero Academia need more of them? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.