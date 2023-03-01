My Hero Academia Artist Takes Izuku to Hogwarts in Special Harry Potter Crossover

Ever wondered what it would be like it Izuku Midoriya was less of a superhero and more of a wizard? Well, if you are one of those dreamers, you should know you aren't alone. One assistant on My Hero Academia just dropped some artwork bring Deku into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. So if you want to make guesses as to who's who in the remake, make your bets now!

As you can see below, the artwork comes courtesy of Noguchi-san (nstime23) over on Twitter. The artist, who has been a longtime assistant on My Hero Academia, is famous for sharing what-if art on social media. So this week, the man decided to try their hand at Harry Potter.

The art puts Izuku into the shoes of Harry himself, and he's got the glasses to prove it. We can see the young boy as a first- or second-year, and he is wearing robes like any good Hogwarts student. He is joined by Ochaco who is using magic to levitate a donut, so it seems she can defy gravity with or without her quirk.

As you look in the back, you can find all sorts of hilarious details. It seems Aizawa has stepped in for Professor Snape in this makeover, and he's got the hair to pull off the dupe. He can be seen smacking Bakugo over the head with a book while Sero and Kaminari watch on. Other characters like Toga and Jin can be seen further in the background, and if you look up, you will see Noguchi-san turned Mirio into one of Hogwarts' ghosts.

Obviously, the universes of Harry Potter and My Hero Academia could not be more different, but this crossover manages to work despite those gaps. Izuku and Harry are both underdog heroes who overcome the challenges of their pasts to make a brighter future. But if we may, maybe My Hero Academia should give All Might a happier ending than Headmaster Dumbledore, yeah?

What do you think about this magical My Hero Academia crossover? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.