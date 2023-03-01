My Hero Academia Revisits Steampunk AU With New Artwork

A new month is here, and that means My Hero Academia has a few weeks on deck to shake up the anime fandom. Right now, the series has fans buzzing thanks to its manga, and of course, the anime's sixth season is winding up to a climax. Deku is on his own these days as a vigilante, and it is just a matter of time before our hero needs saving himself. Clearly, the anime has all the angst we need right now, but a new anime visual just went live that will cheer up fans in seconds.

After all, it isn't every day the anime dives into one of its AUs. My Hero Academia is revisiting a popular piece of its multiverse this month, and it shows off steampunk versions of our favorite characters.

As you can see, the special artwork was made ahead of Anime Japan 2023, and it has fans geeking out big time. After all, this is the first time we've seen the My Hero Academia Steampunk AU since it debuted in the manga. The artwork was originally made to celebrate a popularity poll, but it grew a life of its own. Now, My Hero Academia is celebrating that growth with a key visual, and it is pretty much perfect.

We can see Shigaraki is by himself to the left while a slew of heroes is gathered on the other side. Izuku is leading the team in a dark outfit while Shoto and Katsuki stand by his side. Other students like Tenya, Eijiro, and Yo can be seen in this shot as well. And of course, a few pro heroes made the cut courtesy of Endeavor, Eraser Head, and Hawks.

This promo was done just in time for Anime Japan as the event will go live in just months. It looks like My Hero Academia is also planning to create merchandise inspired by this AU, so steampunk fans can rise up. But if you happen to fancy the anime's other AUs over this one, well – hopefully it will not be long before we see them again.

What do you think about the return of this My Hero Academia AU? Which one is your favorite of the series so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.