My Hero Academia Fuels Flames For a Pro Hero Romance

My Hero Academia may have a lot on its plate right now, but that doesn't mean the series cannot explore its softer sides every so often. Right now, the manga is dealing with its final act as its most recent arc just took the war against All For One to the next level. As Izuku fights Shigaraki for world peace, the rest of our pros are doing their own thing against hordes of villains. And apparently, some fuel has been added to the fire of one pro couple.

And if you are familiar with the series, you can probably guess which spotlight duo we're talking about. Mt. Lady and Kamui Woods cannot escape the rumors of their romance, after all. My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions just made that clear, and we have Izuku to thank for the insight.

The update comes in the spin-off manga's latest release. Chapter 30 follows our students on a well-deserved break as they plan something special for their homeroom teacher. While preparing for the event, we find Izuku catching up on all the pro-hero news he's missed during school, and one of the gossip rags he reads makes note of Mt. Lady x Kamui Woods.

We are shown a shot of one magazine with Mt. Lady on the cover, and Izuku fanboys hard over everything he reads. "The next thing on the list is my piles of magazines! A passionate romance between those heroes?! Didn't see that coming," he narrates (via Color Division). So as you can see, Mt. Lady is being tied to another hero.

Of course, this is hardly the first time the manga has referenced this romance. Mt. Lady has been questioned about her relationship with Kamui directly in the main series, after all. She avoids the question with skill, and over the years, My Hero Academia has made it clear the pair are close. Beyond their status as a hero team, Mt. Lady and Kamui Woods have shown concern for the other time and again. And while it's not cool for gossip rags to demean Mt. Lady with cutesy rumors, it seems this report is more than likely spot on.

