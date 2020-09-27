My Hero Academia Cosplay Gives Aizawa Fun Fem Spin

✖

My Hero Academia has one of the strongest rosters of characters in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine today, and now one cosplay has put a fun fem spin on one of its central pro heroes. Series creator Kohei Horikoshi has stacked both the hero and villain sides of the conflict with a ton of memorable characters that have gone on to be fan favorites for one reason or another. One of the major standouts pretty much from the beginning was Shota Aizawa, otherwise known as the Erasure Hero: Eraser Head, because of his stern personality.

Aizawa stuck out from the other pros we had seen in the franchise to that point because he offered a stark contrast to the colorful and bombastic outfits of the other heroes we had seen. While the majority of the pros decided to further dive into wild personality and costume quirks, Aizawa willingly went against this as he chose a darker, more stealth like costume that would work in any situation.

But as it turns out, Aizawa's hero gear could be far bolder with a few choice modifications and changes. Artist @akemi101xoxo (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) put a fun fem spin on Eraser Head's standard hero gear, and makes it a much more bombastic heroic statement than he usually has in the series. Aizawa would probably rise in the ranks fairly quickly with this look, and you can check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akemi (@akemi101xoxo) on Aug 21, 2020 at 11:18am PDT

Aizawa has served as a pretty notable father figure to Izuku Midoriya and the other members of Class 1-A, but as the fights begin to get more intense in the manga's current arc his place in the series is now in danger. He'll likely have a much different role in the series going forward depending on his current status, but we'll see for ourselves soon as both the manga (and soon the anime) continue with new additions and releases!

Where does Shota Aizawa rank among your favorite heroes in My Hero Academia? Where does he rank among your favorite characters in the series overall? What kind of future do you imagine for this pro hero? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!