Can My Hero Academia Undo the Damage It Did to Aizawa?

Aizawa, aka UA Academy's Eraserhead, has long been an ace in the hole for the students of Class 1-A and the professional heroes at large thanks to his ability to negate anyone's Quirk by simply staring at them, but with the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, the future of the one time vigilante is thrown into question and we have to wonder just how he might bounce back! As the Paranormal Liberation War rages on, there could not be a worse time for the heroes both young and old to lose out on Aizawa's power and experience!

Warning! If you have yet to catch up with the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, in Chapter 282, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into deep spoiler territory!

With the warning out of the way, we can dive into what happened to Eraserhead and how the loss of his leg might affect his future. In the latest chapter, Shigaraki unveiled another of his secret weapons that lies outside of his acquisition of the insane power of All For One. Wielding one of the Quirk erasing bullets that he had acquired from the villainous Overhaul, Shigaraki lodged it into Aizawa's leg, causing the teacher at UA Academy to have to think fast and separate his appendage in order to save his powers. Needless to say, this event showed off the tenacity of Eraserhead, allowing him to hold onto his powers at the cost of his limb.

So will Aizawa be permanently legless? We doubt that this will be made permanent considering the world he finds himself living in, with a number of different options being available to him. The first of which is clearly the same power that struck him in Eri, the originator of the Quirk erasing bullet who is also able to "reverse" certain injuries and time lines for anyone she exudes her power over. If she were able to master her power, she could essentially grow his leg back.

On top of this, there are a number of mechanics within the ranks of UA Academy that could more than likely create a prosthetic for Aizawa that might function far better than his original limb. Mei Hatsume for example was responsible for creating a number of outfits and tools that have helped the heroes to date, so it definitely wouldn't be impossible for her to use her skills in fixing Eraserhead.

Do you think Aizawa will be healed following the events of the Paranormal Liberation War? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

