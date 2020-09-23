My Hero Academia: If Deku Dies, Who Should Inherit One For All?
The Paranormal Liberation War that is currently taking place in the manga for My Hero Academia has already killed a large number of heroes in its wake, and with Deku facing off against Shigaraki in what may very well be their final battle, we ask the question of who should inherit the Quirk of One For All should he fall. With the all powerful Quirk giving its user super human strength, speed, and a handful of other abilities that Deku is still discovering to this day, there are certainly a number of heroes that would be deserving of One For All!
Bakugo
This choice is easy enough considering that Bakugo has already wielded the power of One For All in the second feature length film of the franchise in My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. Though Bakugo and Deku have been rivals for most of their lives, with the former bullying the young Izuku for a number of years, the two have begun a shaky friendship and it's clear that the hot headed hero has managed to control his temper to a degree. Adding the Quirk of One For All to his explosive power set would definitely make him one of the strongest heroes in the world.
Ochaco
One of the biggest heroines of My Hero Academia has been Ochaco, aka the hero known as Uravity, and with her kind spirit and ability to manipulate gravity, she would make for an excellent inheritor of One For All! With her crush on Deku still intact since the beginning of the series, she has the character that is perhaps the closest to Midoriya among her class mates so would definitely be a good fit for the all powerful Quirk!
Todoroki
While Shoto is still working on his personality and ability to convey a sense of heroism among civilians, his power set would make him be a perfect candidate for the Quirk of One For All, as the full force of this Quirk added to his own would easily make him the strongest being on Earth. As Todoroki begins to make peace with his father following his rough childhood, Endeavor may very well die during the latest manga story line, creating a big opening for Shoto.
Froppy
Froppy might not be the strongest hero, but she is certainly a fan favorite hero among the audiences that follow the story of My Hero Academia! Having proved herself to be one of the best heroes in UA Academy thanks in part to her willingness to risk her life in dire situations, as well as find new uses for her powers, she'd be a perfect recipient for One For All among the class of Class 1-A from UA Academy. An all powerful Froppy is definitely something we wouldn't mind seeing in the future of the franchise!
Mirko
Who is to say that the next inheritor of One For All needs to be a kid? Mirko has proved herself to be one of the best heroes in the world of My Hero Academia, flinging herself into the Paranormal Liberation War to help stop the plans of Shigaraki and the League of Villains. Having been terribly injured while fighting the High End Nomu, it's clear that Mirko is an inspiration to the people and also has a firm grasp on the use of her own Quirk, making her quite the power house should she receive the Quirk of One For All!