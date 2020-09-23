My Hero Academia: If Deku Dies, Who Should Inherit One For All?

Bakugo (Photo: TOHO Animation) This choice is easy enough considering that Bakugo has already wielded the power of One For All in the second feature length film of the franchise in My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. Though Bakugo and Deku have been rivals for most of their lives, with the former bullying the young Izuku for a number of years, the two have begun a shaky friendship and it's clear that the hot headed hero has managed to control his temper to a degree. Adding the Quirk of One For All to his explosive power set would definitely make him one of the strongest heroes in the world. prevnext

Ochaco (Photo: Funimation) One of the biggest heroines of My Hero Academia has been Ochaco, aka the hero known as Uravity, and with her kind spirit and ability to manipulate gravity, she would make for an excellent inheritor of One For All! With her crush on Deku still intact since the beginning of the series, she has the character that is perhaps the closest to Midoriya among her class mates so would definitely be a good fit for the all powerful Quirk!

Todoroki (Photo: Studio Bones) While Shoto is still working on his personality and ability to convey a sense of heroism among civilians, his power set would make him be a perfect candidate for the Quirk of One For All, as the full force of this Quirk added to his own would easily make him the strongest being on Earth. As Todoroki begins to make peace with his father following his rough childhood, Endeavor may very well die during the latest manga story line, creating a big opening for Shoto.

Froppy (Photo: Bandai Namco) Froppy might not be the strongest hero, but she is certainly a fan favorite hero among the audiences that follow the story of My Hero Academia! Having proved herself to be one of the best heroes in UA Academy thanks in part to her willingness to risk her life in dire situations, as well as find new uses for her powers, she'd be a perfect recipient for One For All among the class of Class 1-A from UA Academy. An all powerful Froppy is definitely something we wouldn't mind seeing in the future of the franchise!