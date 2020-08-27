My Hero Academia Trends Online Following a Supposed Aizawa Leak
My Hero Academia has lost all sense of chill in its manga. While the anime is beginning to dip its toes into darker stories, the manga is already there. Fans have been enjoying a tense arc recently as Pro Heroes launched a secret raid against the villains. The ambush hasn't gone to plan at all, and according to a recent report, a so-called leak about Aizawa has got the teacher trending all over social media.
So you have been warned! There are potential spoilers below for My Hero Academia! Proceed with the utmost caution:
If you logged onto Twitter today, you may have seen Aizawa trending heavily with fans. The teacher may be a favorite with netizens, but it is unusual to see him trending so high up. Of course, clicking on the trend opened up fans for possible spoilers from the manga, and one such leak promises Aizawa fights tooth-and-nail this week after being shot.
Yes, the information suggests Aizawa is hit by the quirk-erased bullet that Mirio was shot with. The fight goes on with Shigaraki turning almost feral at the sight of Aizawa's blood. It seems Shigarak will get some good jabs at Aizawa during their battle, but the worst injury to the teacher is self-inflicted. After all, to prevent thee quirk-erasing compound from spreading through his whole body, Aizawa is described as chopping off his lower leg to cut off the bullet's effect asap.
With this information in mind, you can see why Aizawa is trending like he is. The teacher is a favorite with fans, and his determination to protect Class 1-A knows no bounds. And if this leak is true, Aizawa is willing to rip off his own leg without so much as blinking if it means having his students.
Did this trending topic catch you by surprise? Or did you expect the hero to be thrown around in this My Hero Academia chapter? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!
me seeing also me— ri || aryu📌 (@xribnl) August 27, 2020
aizawa seeing
trending aizawa trending pic.twitter.com/geLjdbmxWV
the way that aizawa hasn't caught a break since he was 15....... — ty bandicoot || bnha 282 spoilers (@eijisero) August 27, 2020
Hawks and Aizawa are both okay— Alyssa💤 (@vooduumamajuju) August 27, 2020
Hawks and Aizawa are both gonna live
Hawks and Aizawa are both okay
Hawks and Aizawa are both gonna live
Hawks and Aizawa are both okay
Hawks and Aizawa are both gonna live pic.twitter.com/z1fP5jV1mP
me seeing aizawa trending vs. me finding out why — Lord of the Bad Decisions #BLM (@evasivetactics) August 27, 2020
bnha leaks//
bnha leaks//
aizawa loses aizawa with— miles | BNHA 282 SPOILERS (@presentm1c) August 27, 2020
his eye and leg eyepatch
his eye and leg eyepatch pic.twitter.com/nXwzwUiaFz
aizawa deserves to be the number one hero. man amputated his own f-cking leg after it got shot and didn't f-cking blink, thus not deactivating his quirk while literally cutting his own leg off in a battlefield.
endeavor who? i only know shouta aizawa aka eraserhead. — 282 spoilers (@AIZAWACORE) August 27, 2020
endeavor who? i only know shouta aizawa aka eraserhead. — 282 spoilers (@AIZAWACORE) August 27, 2020
aizawa has been willing to put himself through hell since day 1 for these kids no one should ever talk sh-t on this man — 𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙧𝙞𝙖 | BLM! - mha 282 spoilers ! (@nimasoru) August 27, 2020
BNHA 282 spoilers
BNHA 282 spoilers
Aizawa is hardcore as f-ck — em ✩ rip aizawa's leg (@silveraldora) August 27, 2020
bnha 282 spoilers ⚠️— dani @ BNHA 282 SPOILERS (@zosanji) August 27, 2020
i mean we all saw it coming that aizawa was gonna get hit with the bullet but oh my god what the fuck is he gonna have to get his LEG CHOPPED OFF ?? also omg todoroki i saw so many people predict him showing up the fight
Aizawa is trending days before the release of the new chapter of MHA I'm freakin out — Sarah (@manvsmachine13) August 27, 2020
