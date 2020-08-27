My Hero Academia Trends Online Following a Supposed Aizawa Leak

My Hero Academia has lost all sense of chill in its manga. While the anime is beginning to dip its toes into darker stories, the manga is already there. Fans have been enjoying a tense arc recently as Pro Heroes launched a secret raid against the villains. The ambush hasn't gone to plan at all, and according to a recent report, a so-called leak about Aizawa has got the teacher trending all over social media.

So you have been warned! There are potential spoilers below for My Hero Academia! Proceed with the utmost caution:

(Photo: Shueisha)

If you logged onto Twitter today, you may have seen Aizawa trending heavily with fans. The teacher may be a favorite with netizens, but it is unusual to see him trending so high up. Of course, clicking on the trend opened up fans for possible spoilers from the manga, and one such leak promises Aizawa fights tooth-and-nail this week after being shot.

Yes, the information suggests Aizawa is hit by the quirk-erased bullet that Mirio was shot with. The fight goes on with Shigaraki turning almost feral at the sight of Aizawa's blood. It seems Shigarak will get some good jabs at Aizawa during their battle, but the worst injury to the teacher is self-inflicted. After all, to prevent thee quirk-erasing compound from spreading through his whole body, Aizawa is described as chopping off his lower leg to cut off the bullet's effect asap.

With this information in mind, you can see why Aizawa is trending like he is. The teacher is a favorite with fans, and his determination to protect Class 1-A knows no bounds. And if this leak is true, Aizawa is willing to rip off his own leg without so much as blinking if it means having his students.

Did this trending topic catch you by surprise? Or did you expect the hero to be thrown around in this My Hero Academia chapter? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!