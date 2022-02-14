My Hero Academia Reveals All For One’s Final War Gear

My Hero Academia has officially kicked off the Final Act War with its newest chapter of the series, and has debuted a new look for All For One to boot! Kohei Horikoshi has been steadily building towards a final conflict between the heroes and villains ever since the Final Act began, and the latest string of chapters have showcased the final moments of how both the hero and villain sides of it have been preparing for the war to come. It seems that all of that prep work has ended, however, as now the final fight has officially begun in full.

All For One has been one of the main factors heading into the Final Act War as he and Tomura Shigaraki have been combining their power into a whole new force altogether, and with the newest chapter of the series, All For One has made his move as he forms the vanguard for the initial attack and it’s soon revealed that he has developed a whole new breathing mask and helmet for this final conflict. It’s a fitting look for the grand villain of the series, and if all goes well, could end up serving as his final look overall. Check it out below:

Chapter 343 of My Hero Academia kicks off the heroes’ new plan for Yuga Aoyama following the reveal that he was actually the one feeding the villains information before. With that in mind, Aoyama and the others then are able to lure All For One to a select location as All For One believes that Aoyama had set him up on a silver platter. While the villain gloats, we get to see some of his new look in action as the villain’s ultra confidence is soon thrown into disarray when Aoyama had revealed that he had actually tricked the villain.

The laser blast to All For One makes him remove his suit, and reveals his flashy suit vest underneath. It's only the first look at All For One, but it's clear that he'll be taking all sorts of damage as the conflict continues. Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not the heroes' plan was actually enough to take down the villain once and for all.