My Hero Academia Just Dropped the Best Avengers: Endgame Easter Egg

My Hero Academia has been working through its final saga for over a year now, and it seems things are finally coming to a head. If you keep up with the manga, you will know our heroes and villains have been ready to duke it out for some time at this point. At last, it seems their final clash is ready to go down just outside of UA High School, and creator Kohei Horikoshi welcomed the war with a genius Marvel nod.

The update went live just now as My Hero Academia put out chapter 343. It was there fans watched as Izuku played out a trick that left All For One with one last resort. After being tricked by Aoyama, All For One has used his warp quirk to bring all of his villains into battle, but he isn’t the only one with a trick up his sleeve.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Horikoshi saw the chance coming, and he didn’t let the opportunity pass him by. Last week, the manga set up a cliffhanger that had many wondering whether Monoma from Class 1-B was about to learn how to warp himself. After all, he was shown studying Kurogiri with Aizawa out of nowhere, and fans were right. Monoma copied the Nomu’s technique, and he created dozens of portals to bring pro heroes onto the battlefield much like All For One did for his crew.

As you can see, the epic spread shows these two forces facing one another, and it feels as epic as anything found in Avengers: Endgame. Sure, the Marvel Cinematic Universe put more time behind its big battle with Thanos, but All For One has established himself as Earth’s greatest threat. It falls to our pro heroes to stop the villain while he can, and they’ve been training hard to make that happen. However, Shigaraki and his crew have also been training, so we know this fight is going to be an epic one. And once it is over, well – who knows where the future of My Hero Academia will lead?

What do you think of this big Endgame nod? How do you want to see this final showdown play out in My Hero Academia? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.