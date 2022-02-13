My Hero Academia Chapter 343 Has Set Forth Its Heroes’ Final War

My Hero Academia is one of the best series to come out of anime, hard stop. The refreshing shonen series helped revitalize the global fandom with its colorful heroes and story. As you can imagine, all eyes are on the manga right now as My Hero Academia continues its run to the finish line. And thanks to chapter 343, we know what the manga looks like when it goes further beyond!

For those keeping up with the manga, the writing has been on the walls. My Hero Academia has been moving at a break-neck speed ever since its pro heroes conducted a raid on the League way back when. Since then, All For One and his villains have overturned society, and his crusade has gone global. Now, our heroes must work together once more to stop All For One for good, and Izuku is leading the charge.

Whether you like it or not, the manga’s pacing has rushed us into this big battle, and My Hero Academia chapter 343 delegates its arrival pretty much perfectly. From Izuku to Aoyama and Monoma, the chapter sets off its twists at just the right time. All For One feels scarier than ever in this big update, and the same can be said for his crew. Shigaraki isn’t the only League member who has bulked up, but the same can be said for our heroes. The pros who are still working are heroes through and through, so you know they aren’t going to let this battle slip through their fingers.

As you can see below, even the most hardcore naysayers are invested in this My Hero Academia fight. The stage is set for some massive battles, and we’re not sure how long these skirmishes will keep Horikoshi going. But if we are lucky, this final hurrah will keep readers turning pages all the way through 2022.

What do you think about this week’s installment of My Hero Academia? How do you want its endgame to go down? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

