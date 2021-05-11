My Hero Academia Questions Something Curious About All For One

✖

My Hero Academia has some curious questions about All For One's real plan and inner personality. The fight between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front changed the world of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series forever in many ways that we're still experiencing with the Final Act of the series, but one of the biggest shifts was for Tomura Shigaraki. For as how much Izuku Midoriya continues to shift and morph with his use of One For All with the newest chapters of the series, Shigaraki and All For One's power has morphed in very much the same way.

Shigaraki and All For One's "partnership" is far more sinister, however, as Endeavor, Hawks and Best Jeanist get to the heart of the situation. As they break down All For One's true intentions in getting Tomura Shigaraki to his complete self with All For One's power, one curious question that comes up is over the fact that All For One needs Shigaraki's rage in particular because he himself is hollow in these extraneous feelings. All For One might need Shigaraki more than he lets on.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 311 of the series reveals that the top three heroes are working closely with Deku in the hopes that Izuku will lure out All For One. When breaking it down, they theorize that All For One's top priority is to fully takeover Shigaraki's body (as we had seen following the prison break during All For One's conversation with Spinner a few chapters ago). As for why, Hawks believes it's because All For One is missing something crucial.

Hawks remembers that One For All needs a strong body to inherit it, so All For One will need a strong body to steal that power as well. But that's not all as he's very specifically trying to tap into the power of Shigaraki's rage. He needs that strong emotion to command the power, but the mystery is why All For One doesn't seem to have that rage himself despite spending years failing to steal One For All.

Then the question is whether All For One feels any anger at all. He's always smiling, and rather than it just be a confident front, this could be a major clue that something is hollow within All For One's actual soul. He's lacking in those real human emotions. It might be a result of being so powerful all the time, but what do you think?

Do you think All For One himself is missing that rage? Is that why he needs Shigaraki even more so than just having another host body? Is that why he's grooming Shigaraki in such a dark way?