My Hero Academia Confirms All For One's Real Plans for Shigaraki

From day one, fans of My Hero Academia knew there was something special to One For All, and it didn't take long for the quirk's other half to pop up. The history of All For One is horrifying, to say the least, and its legacy with Shigaraki has only gotten worse over the years. Now, fans have learned why exactly All For One chose Shigaraki to be his protege, and it seems they were just as selfish as many expected.

The whole reveal came at the start of chapter 305. My Hero Academia began the update with Izuku within the inners of his quirk. With the former users of One For All with him, the group discussed whether the boy would be able to kill Shigaraki if need be. It was there the original man behind One For All shed light on the boy's future, and he knows what his brother had in mind for his successor.

"That's how he was groomed," One For All said of Shigaraki. "It's likely that he schemed to hijack the boy's body and soul as part of a grand plan to acquire One For All."

So, there you have it. It seems like Shigaraki has always been a means to the end for our big villain. Shigaraki has something within him that could help All For One steal One For All at long last. And by the end of the plan, Shigaraki will be little more than a shell used to make the older man's dream a reality.

