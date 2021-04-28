My Hero Academia Creator Teases the Final Act's Surprising Key Players

✖

When it comes to My Hero Academia, fans want to know everything about the series and more. As the manga begins the long trek with its final arc, all eyes are on the story to see who crops up in the finale. There is still a lot of time left before creator Kohei Horikoshi ends the manga, but he knows how the story is going to end. And thanks to a new interview, fans know who exactly will take part in the last arc whenever it comes.

Recently, Horikoshi did an interview with Jump Giga, and it was there the artist was asked about the manga's final act. The creator said he couldn't share anything that would spoil My Hero Academia fans, but he did take the time to tease some surprising key players.

(Photo: TOHO animation)

"Let's just say Hawks and Ochaco will have a surprisingly big role, becoming some kind of 'light of hope' for [the] readers. Shoji will also keep doing his best," Horikoshi said.

Continuing, the artist nodded to three more heroes that you may not have expected. "Shinso and Monomaniacs may also do some pretty big stuff. I'm also planning an epic scene for Sero. Many characters' actions will converge into a single one, so maybe the best way to say it would be to keep an eye on all of them."

For fans of our student heroes, this list is a solid one. Horikoshi may not be able to talk about Izuku or Bakugo's part in the finale, but this tease is more than enough. Horikoshi has teased his interest in Shoji for some time, and fans are always down for more Shinso content. So while fans may never want My Hero Academia to end, it is nice to know the final act will be packed with action!

If you are not caught up on the series just yet, you have plenty of time to do so. The manga is available online as always thanks to Viz Media's digital vault. As for the anime, My Hero Academia season five is currently airing and can be found on both Crunchyroll and Funimation along with the past four seasons.

What do you think about this latest tease from Horikoshi? What do you want to see from My Hero Academia's final act? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - Atsushi