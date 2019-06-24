All Might Gets Stunning Captain America Makeover With This My Hero Academia Mash-Up

All Might is the hero everyone needs in their life. Not only is the Symbol of Peace powerful to the top degree, but his encouraging attitude is endearing to say the least. In so many ways, All Might has come to embody what a few famous comic book heroes did decades ago, and it seems the My Hero Academia star is taking the tie to the next level.

After all, one fan just gave All Might the most Captain Americamakeover, and it looks downright impressive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Reddit, an artist known as Pgaleazzi posted their colored art of All Might. The piece, which can be seen below, shows All Might powered up in his buff form while all gussied up in a Captain America uniform.

All Might’s outfit looks fundamentally like the one he usually rocks. All of its paneling and color blocks are placed in the same location. However, the hero is rocking a very different color scheme here. There is no yellow to be seen anywhere on this suit as it bolsters a red-white-and-blue pattern. And as you can see, All Might is even rocking a utility belt like good-ole’ Steve Rogers.

“Just finished coloring my Captain All Might piece. He doesn’t need a shield, but would he be worthy to lift Mjolnir? And if he was, how different would that one on one fight with Thanos have been,” the artist captioned the drawing.

With this outfit juicing imaginations everywhere, fans are curious to see how All Might would have handled Thanos. Sure, the Infinity Stones are hard to beat, but there is no doubt All Might could have done what Spider-Man and Iron Man failed to do. They would have ripped the Infinity Gauntlet off Thanos’ hand even if Star-Lord still interfered, and he would do so with a blinding smile.

So, do you want to see an actual crossover with these two heroes? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.