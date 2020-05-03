My Hero Academia Heroes That Desperately Need A Spin-Off

My Hero Academia is packed to the brim with an entire universe of heroes and villains, but since the story is all told through the perspective of Izuku Midoriya as he looks back on his journey to becoming the number one hero, there are too many of these characters left on the sidelines. Each new hero brings with them a new personality and back story that would undoubtedly be great to see, but there's just not enough room in the main series to explore everyone as much as they deserve to. There are a ton of interesting heroes in the My Hero Academia that desperately need to branch out into a solo or team series as some point, and like Western superhero comics, My Hero Academia would benefit from having a number of single stories that you then could connect together! But which heroes would make for the best My Hero Academia spin-offs? Read on for our thoughts on the matter, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can also talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

All Might (Photo: TOHO Animation) Because My Hero Academia is told through Izuku Midoriya's perspective, there's just so much we don't know or really understand about All Might. We've seen a bit of what makes him tick thanks to him losing his One For All power completely and putting his all behind teaching Midoriya to use that power, but there are still crucial elements to his back story that would be excellent material for a spin-off or prequel series. We could finally learn why we wanted the world to smile as the symbol in the first place, more about his training with his mentor Nana Shimura, and see more of the action in his prime like seen in My Hero Academia: Two Heroes.

Mirko (Photo: TOHO Animation) Fans of both the manga and anime runs of the series have finally been privy to Mirko's full glory. First introduced in a bit scene during the Pro Hero arc, it was years before she showed what she was made of in the manga. It might be too late to explore more of the heroes in the main series, but perhaps there's still time to show off more of this fan-favorite character with a spin-off of her own. Such a design probably has a great background to it, and it's criminal that we still don't know anything about Mirko as a person.

Hawks (Photo: TOHO Animation) After being introduced with the anime's fourth season, Hawks has instantly become a major part of the series. He certainly plays a crucial role in the series from the Pro Hero arc and beyond, but there's clearly too much we don't understand about the hero. After fans learned that his origins are rooted in the government, and saw him set out on a dangerous mission with the villains, it only fueled curiosities more. This might be solved with an extended flashback to his past, but it'd be great to not only get that but see some of that spy work he puts in towards the current chapters of the manga.

Mt. Lady (Photo: Bones Inc) Mt. Lady is one of the very first pro heroes we see in My Hero Academia, and is one of the many pros that often pops up during important arcs. Like the other heroes on this list, we don't know much about Mt. Lady. We've seen glimpses of her personal life and peeks into her knowledge as a hero thanks to her work with Class 1-A, but she rarely gets any solo time in the spotlight. A spin-off would fix that especially if it teams her up with another hero we don't get enough of, Kamui Woods.

Gran Torino (Photo: TOHO Animation) Like All Might's spin-off, a spin-off about Gran Torino would also show us more of Nana Shimura. But the age difference makes Gran Torino's story all the more intriguing. Not only would a Torino spin-off show us what the hero world was like when Gran Torino was in his prime, but would also show us how it began to change into the way it is in the main series. He'd have a different look on many of the series' established characters, and it'd be great to get a more weathered perspective on the heroic world.

The Wild, Wild Pussycats After being introduced to the group during the Forest Boot Camp arc of the series, the Wild, Wild Pussycats have taken a back seat. While it makes sense given all the damage they took from their initial outings, but a fun group like this would be a spin-off packed with that same amount of fun. Although the main series has a ton of group action moments, it shines when it focuses on a core team and how they react to a situation. Imagine that, but a full series where we see either how they were before Season 2, or how they are dealing with their current line up now!