Will My Hero Academia Kill Off Mirko?

Warning! Massive spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 269 below! After debuting during the Pro Hero arc (which recently got its anime due in My Hero Academia's fourth season) the Rabbit Hero Mirko has been a source of attention for quite some time. Fans have been eagerly awaiting to see what the hero would do in the series, and they recently got that chance with a full showing of her heroic capabilities as the war between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front broke out. But as the fight continues, it's beginning to look increasingly likely that the series is getting ready to kill her off.

The previous chapters of the series saw Mirko leading the charge into the basement of Dr. Ujiko's laboratory, and she was left alone to face off against a group of new High-End Nomu that Ujiko had recently created. They were as strong as you would expect, and Mirko took some heavy hits. Chapter 269 revealed just how heavy those hits were though.

As the chapter opens we see the full extent of the injuries that she had been fighting through with pure adrenaline. Her left eye has been cut, her right leg has been torn to shreds, and she has a giant hole in her side. Endeavor is trying to do some quick on the scene wound management, but they still have to fight off the High-Ends. So...is this it for Mirko? It very well could be considering that she has been on an explicit suicide mission since this war began.

Series creator Kohei Horikoshi made a comment about her appearance in the series a few chapters back, and though it seemed innocuous at the time perhaps he was getting ready to kill her off? As this war continues to unfold and there has already been bloodshed of some major villains, Mirko would be the first major heroic casualty to balance the scales.

Would she be a big enough death? Yes, without effecting the main crux of the plot so much as she doesn't have any concrete ties to the story. But considering she's a favorite of both fans and the creator, her death would give this war some meaning. What do you think? Is My Hero Academia planning to kill off Mirko? Will she go out in a blaze of glory or walk away with this terribly scarred, but alive? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

