Is My Villain Academia Around The Corner In My Hero Academia?

The Villains Have Never Been Stronger The Paranormal Liberation Front is a force to be reckoned with, easily overshadowing the previous membership of the League of Villains, With the League merging with the Metal Liberation Army in a previous chapter, Shigaraki is now in control of over 100,000 villains, on top of the extra-powered antagonist within the Army. On top of this, Shigaraki himself has been experimented on by Dr. Garaki, enhancing his power to levels that were previously held by All For One, if not surpassing them. With the power amassed by the villains, is there any threat that the heroes can face? What would the Front winning look like?

An Interesting Status Change For the entirety of the series, we've followed Midoriya's quest to become the "Symbol of Peace", following in the footsteps of his predecessor All Might. While it certainly has been exciting seeing Deku grow into a hero, changing things up by showing what the world would look like with Shigaraki in control would certainly be an interesting story. What if UA Academy now tended to the needs of the young villains looking to make their mark on the world? What if the heroes of Class 1-A had to work as an underground movement to bring things back to normal? The recent chapters of the manga have shown the battle waging heavier than ever with casualties for the heroes side starting to be hinted at more and more!

Exploring The Villains As Characters While we were given an intense origin sequence for Shigaraki, we would love to know more about the likes of Toga, Dabi, Mr. Compress, and the other villains that make up the ever expanding group within the Paranormal Liberation Front! With a series focusing on the antagonists of My Hero Academia, it would give us a good chance to look more in-depth into the dark reflections of Class 1-A! Toga and many of the other members of the League of Villains have become fan favorites, and we can see the series shifting the power dynamic to give it a fresh spin!

The Next Generation The origins of All For One have been hinted at for some time as a villain who existed during a time where the world of heroes hadn't come out on top, with the major antagonist absorbing heroes' quirks in order to add to his own ever expanding power. Were Shigaraki to take over the world and not be threatened by heroes, it would be a dark reflection of the times that came before and since the series is all about the past repeating itself in new and differing ways, this would certainly be an amazing change of pace.