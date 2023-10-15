My Hero Academia Introduces All Might's Mom

My Hero Academia has had tons of emotional highs over the years, and few get to fans like those involving parents. From Mama Midoriya to Enji Todoroki's redemption arc, creator Kohei Horikoshi is ambitious with his stars. Now, All Might is getting his own emotional side, and it has introduced the fandom to Yagi Toshinori's mother.

As you can see below, the whole thing came to light in My Hero Academia chapter 403. The update kickstarts with All Might looking at his past, and it is there Yagi's mom is shown. To put things lightly, All Might's mom is gorgeous, and she supported Yagi just as Inko Midoriya did Izuku.

Ok I know this is serious but CAN WE JUST TALK ABOUT ALLMIGHT’S MOM??!#MHA403 #MHASpoilers pic.twitter.com/n9X7mAc6ZY — Birdie✩⋆⍣ (@Birdie36011576) October 11, 2023

The shot where we meet Yagi's mom looks like it was ripped from Izuku's past, after all. We can see the young toddler rocking back and forth with a crazed smile as he holds a comic in hand. While he fawns over Anpanman, Yagi's mom helps read to him with a smile. Gifted with long hair, Yagi's mother is stunningly beautiful, and she has nothing but love in her eyes for her son.

We don't know much about All Might's family, so this peek at his mother is a huge deal. We've known for ages that Nana Shimura was a mentor to All Might, and the same went for Gran Torino. But when it comes to his bloodline, well – All Might has kept up guessing. Now, we have learned the hero's mom was just as lovely as we had hoped, and it is her love that helped push Yagi to become the Symbol of Peace.

If you are not caught up with the My Hero Academia manga, the series is easier to read now than ever. The hit series can be binged on Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on My Hero Academia, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

