My Hero Academia Shares First Look at New OVA

It is time for another My Hero Academia surprise, everyone. Not long ago, reports from Japan confirmed the anime was working on a treat for fans, and it will make its English debut this weekend. My Hero Academia is ready to drop its next OVA, after all, and the special just shared its first stills with fans.

And just to warn you all, some of the stills are NOT what you'd expect. The OVA is going to give some of our heroes a big makeover, and Kaminari may never live it down.

As you can see below, a slew of stills were released for My Hero Academia's 2023 OVA. The special, which is called UA Heroes Battle, is going to pit Class 1-A against a familiar opponent. The students will go against Mirio in battle, but rather than using their quirks like last time, the gang is going head-to-head with trading cards.

It turns out this OVA is going to riff off all your favorite TCG-centric anime series. From Yu-Gi-Oh to Pokemon, this special is set to tickle all of our nostalgia bones. After all, one of the newly released stills shows Bakugo playing a card as if he were Seto Kaiba summoning his Blue-Eyes White Dragon. And of course, this homage is why some of our heroes are getting anime makeovers.

(Photo: Bones Inc)

After all, Yu-Gi-Oh is known for its specific aesthetic, and its anime gifts all its heroes huge eyes. This is why the new My Hero Academia stills give such features to Kaminari and even Shoto. As for why the pair have these eyes, well – we will find out before long!

My Hero Academia: UA Heroes Battle is slated to make its English dub launch at New York Comic Con this weekend. Attendees will get a sneak peek at the special before it makes its way to streaming. No online release date has been given for the special, but My Hero Academia fans hope the OVA goes wide before season seven launches next year.

What do you think about this latest My Hero Academia update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!