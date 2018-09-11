‘My Hero Academia’ Spoilers Tease Katsuki’s Surprise Dilemma

My Hero Academia is moving into the final stretch of season three, and its last few episodes have a lot to give. Right now, the anime is poised to breakdown a battle coming for Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo. And, thanks to a new synopsis, fans have a better idea of what the latter is so peeved about.

And, no — it’s not because Bakugo is an angry person in general. This time, the boy appears to be more upset with himself than anyone else.

Recently, Weekly Shonen Jump went live with its new issue, and it contained a synopsis for My Hero Academia. The tiny blurb covers the season’s next episode, and it reveals the real trigger behind Bakugo challenging Midoriya.

“Bakugo gets ready for a proper fight at the location they had their first training battle, leaving Deku confused. Deku realizes for the first time Bakugo feels guilty for causing All Might to retire. Deku might be the only person who can understand the emotions Bakugo is facing and braces himself to accept them in a fight,” the blurb reads.

As fans can see, it seems like Bakugo is far more conflicted over his own actions than any Midoriya did. While the anger-prone hero has a bone to pick with All Might’s successor, Bakugo seems to be lashing out in response to his own guilt. To him, his own weakness is what led to him being taken by the League of Villains, an event which helped bring All Might into retirement early. Now, Bakugo wants to prove he is strong against the boy the Symbol of Peace took under his wing, and Midoriya is ready to help his childhood friend sort through his newest complex.

So, how do you think Bakugo is going to deal with his latest drama?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.