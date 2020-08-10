Upcoming My Hero Academia OVA Surprises with New Summaries

✖

With August moving into full swing, fans of My Hero Academia are keeping their eyes on the anime this week. The series is set to release two new OVAs on August 16 that document a training mission gone wrong. The two-part OVA will follow Izuku and his friends as a mock rescue mission gets a little too real. And thanks to two new summaries, fans can read up on what the OVAs will be all about.

The summaries come from Japan courtesy of Saikyo Jump. The user Aitaikimochi translated the blurbs into English for international fans, and the gifts are good to have. After all, the two synopses reveal how thee two-part OVA will work and a certain secret behind the session's surprise twist.

You can read the blurbs for part one and part two below:

PART ONE: "Before the Provisional License Exam, Class A undergoes disaster rescue training. The setting takes place in a shopping mall where a fire breaks out. The operation is to rescue dolls posing as civilians, but as they begin their search, the structure collapses trapping them underground! They face dangers of the structure further collapsing, so they have no time to lose. Deku and the others must combine their quirks and regroup with each other so they can escape together. In the midst of this, Bakugo still says he wants to continue with the rescue training...!?"

PART TWO: "Deku and the others are separated and trapped underneath the shopping mall that collapses during their rescue training. Deku, Ochaco, and Tsuyu regroup with Yaoyorozu and Iida who suffered injuries due to the accident. They combine their quirks in order to transport Iida to safety. During that time, Bakugo, Kirishima, and Kaminari continue with the rescue training. As they find more dolls in need of rescue, they suddenly see a large body of water approaching them!? Deku decides to stay behind to rescue his other classmates, but it seems there's something else regarding this accident...!?"

As you can see, these blurbs are meaty, and they explain how Class 1-A is caught off guard by the mission's sudden turn. When the students get trapped in an underground mall, it falls to the heroes to save themselves, and a nagging need to stay behind will bring Izuku face-to-face with the truth behind the accident.

What do you make of these new blurbs? Are you excited to check out these My Hero Academia OVAs?

