My Hero Academia to Release Official Face Masks Soon

✖

My Hero Academia is all about saving the world, and the series wants to help its fans do their part in saving others during these difficult times. With the pandemic ongoing, billions have been asked to step up and help their neighbor by wearing masks to limit the spread of COVID-19. That is why My Hero Academia is working on official face masks, and the fashion pieces will make you feel like a hero.

The official website for My Hero Academia shared a first-look at the masks this week. The example posted of the pieces is nothing but concept art, but fans can get an idea of how the masks will look. It seems they are based on a number of hero costumes from the anime, and fans will be able to recognize them quickly.

As you can see below, the top-left mask belongs to Izuku given its green-and-black design. Bakugo is next in line with an orange accent while Ochaco gets a striped pink masked based on her outfit. The bottom two belong to Iida and All Might with the bottom-right piece belonging to the Symbol of Peace.

They’re really making official MHA hero costume masks... they’re cute though haha. Goods page: https://t.co/s4aCwAyQuJ pic.twitter.com/S81OzBLUWB — shibuyasmash ☀️ (@shibuyasmash) August 4, 2020

Currently, these My Hero Academia masks are expected to be released this month, and there are only the five types to choose from. The fashion masks are made out of cotton, so they should be soft and breathable for fans. The masks will cost a little under $14 USD... but there is no word on if international orders will be accepted. These official masks could be limited to Japan, but fans in the United States can always find fan-made masks for My Hero Academia online.

What do you think of these incoming masks? Which of them would you like to wear, or is there a different design you're waiting on? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.