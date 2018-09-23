‘My Hero Academia’ Gets Dark With Its Most Gruesome Kill Yet

My Hero Academia isn’t a show fans immediately think of as gory, but it can play up its guts when need be. With the show preparing to close its third season, fans got a good look at what next season will serve up, and it seems things are about to get bloody.

Over the weekend, My Hero Academia dropped its latest episode, and “A Season for Encounters” didn’t let anyone down. Not only did it bring U.A. Academy’s ‘Big 3’ into play, but it also gave fans a glimpse at one terrifying villain with a penchant for carnage.

The episode may begin with Twice’s psychotic ramblings, but but it ends with another baddie drenching the streets in blood. Fans are shown a group of small-time robbers holding up a convenience shop, and their cocky behavior even gets on Twice’s nerves. The group, which called themselves Team Reservoir Dogs, was able to flee with their cash after taking down a Pro Hero.

However, the team wasn’t quite so lucky when they came across another villain.

Twice comes upon the scene soon enough, and he’s rather impressed by the crazy carnage he finds. When he comes upon the massacre, the League of Villains lackey finds lots of dismembered bodies. There is a decapitated head placed within the getaway car’s now-detached tire. As the camera pans away from the fiery graveyard, fans can see blood painted across the side street, and the bad guy behind the mess doesn’t seem phased by the carnage he brought about.

No, if anything, it seems the masked villain is frustrated at how poorly organized the petty thieves were.

My Hero Academia hasn’t shied away from death or violence, but the two have never been paired together quite like this. When the anime’s fourth season rolls around, Izuku is going to find himself facing a villain more ruthless than any he’s faced before.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.