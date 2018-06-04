Did ‘My Hero Academia’ Just Kill All Those Heroes?

This weekend, My Hero Academia went live with one of its most intense updates yet. With season three edging closer to its midway point, fans were finally given a full introduction to All For One, and the villain did not go easy on anyone — not even those Pro Heroes who tried to face off with him.

If you have caught up with My Hero Academia, you know things just got real dangerous with the arrival of All For One. The mysterious baddie is said to be All Might’s ultimate nemesis, and his appearance at Kamino Ward stunned everyone. After a group of Pro Heroes went to raid one warehouse belonging to the League of Villains, All For One showed up to ward off the likes of Best Jeanist and Mt. Lady.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, naturally, he hit the group of heroes with a massive blast that has fans fearing the worst.

Before Izuku could even register the attack, All For One managed to take out all of the Pro Heroes before him. Everyone from Best Jeanist to Tora and Gang Orca were laid flat by the attack. Even in the aftermath, fans had issues spotting the heroes, leaving many to fear the group were simply obliterated from the attack given its high intensity. That theory only worsened when Izuku’s squad said All For One gave off an aura of death, singling him out as a fully lethal villain who cared little about life.

However, that doesn’t mean the Pro Heroes fans have come to love are gone.

If you look very closely, you will see the bodies of two heroes in the rubble of All For One’s attack. There is no telling if they’re alive there, but it confirms the attack did not tear apart the group. As for manga readers, they know the fate awaiting these top heroes already. All For One did not kill the group, but he did critically injure all of them. Best Jeanist managed to reel his comrades clear of the blast using his Quirk, but they sustained major injuries in the aftermath. All For One admits such a save impresses him, but that doesn’t stop him from impaling Best Jeanist moments later before the League of Villains are transported to the battlefield.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Did you expect All For One’s debut to be so terrifying? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!