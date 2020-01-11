Deku Is Trending Following My Hero Academia Epic Battle

With the finale of the Overhaul battle and the unleashing of Deku’s new transformation, Infinite 100%, it’s no surprise to see that fans are rallying behind the most recent installment of My Hero Academia! The battle against the Yakuza has taken a heavy toll against the heroes, injuring the likes of Red Riot and Fat Gum, while also eradicating the quirk of Lemillion as a result of Overhaul’s drug. With Sir Nighteye’s future mortality now questionable, Midoriya’s victory could not have come at a better time.

Funimation shared the news via their Official Twitter Account that Midoriya Izuku, the heir apparent to All Might and the next in line to become My Hero Academia’s “Symbol of Peace”, was trending across social media, proving that fans are rallying behind one of the greatest anime heroes of all time:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Midoriya has spent the better part of his history in the franchise learning his powers, and sacrificing his body in the process. Unable to truly handle the power from All Might which he inherited, Deku’s bones would constantly break in the early days of the series as he attempted to defeat villains, and sometimes fellow heroes, in battles of strength and skill. It was only until Eri began using her quirk on Deku that his wounds would heal instantly, allowing him to access the full power that resides within himself.

One questionable thing about Midoriya’s One For All Quirk is the fact that he doesn’t change physically in the same way that All Might did. Perhaps as he gets older, Deku may begin losing his strength and transforming into a skinnier, ganglier version of himself. Regardless, Midoriya will certainly still be the hero that he has been throughout the entirety of My Hero Academia!

What do you think about My Hero Academia and Deku trending worldwide? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. Funimation will soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America sometime later this year.