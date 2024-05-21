Dragon Ball Cosplay Showcases Wild Take on Kid Goku

Dragon Ball will be celebrating its 40th anniversary later this Fall, and one bizarre cosplay is already shaking things up for Kid Goku! To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball manga first making its debut in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Shueisha is going all out for the franchise with a special exhibition, new anime series and more. This new anime in particular will be going back to the beginning as it features Kid Goku in a starring role as it's shaking up the franchise's story in some very unforeseen ways.

Dragon Ball Daima will somehow turn all of the Z Fighters back into children, but there are still many mysteries as to the how or why this will be going down. What is known, however, is that this will kick off a new slate of adventures for a new Kid Goku as part of this milestone celebration for the Dragon Ball franchise. So while fans wait on a new Kid Goku coming later this Fall, artist Low Cost Cosplay on Instagram has shared a version of the character that fans likely would never expect to see. Check it out below:

What Is Dragon Ball Daima?

It won't be too long before we get more of our questions about Dragon Ball Daima answered as the brand new anime series is currently set to release some time later this Fall to help celebrate the franchise's 40th anniversary. It has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this publication, but the late Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama helped to craft the original main story and character designs for Dragon Ball Daima. Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki are directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru is adapting Toriyama's designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara is supervising and writing the scripts.

Masako Nozawa is returning to the anime to once again provide the voice for Kid Goku, and she is currently the only confirmed member of Dragon Ball Daima's voice cast announced so far. Akira Toriyama previously teased the original story for Dragon Ball Daima as such before his passing, "Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time."