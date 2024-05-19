Jujutsu Kaisen: New Cliffhanger Serves Up Gojo's Shocking Return

Jujutsu Kaisen loves few things more than surprising fans. Over the years, the manga has thrown cliffhangers of all sorts. From deaths to power boosts and more, the supernatural series is not afraid to take risks, and this week's update is reminding fans of that truth. After all, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 is live, and it ends with a shocking comeback for... Gojo Satoru.

Oh yeah, you read that right. It seems like the manga isn't quite done with Gojo. So for those who aren't caught up with the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, be warned! There are spoilers below.

This week, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 ends on a wild note as fans catch up with Sukuna's latest battle. The King of Curses is taking on Yuji and Todo with quite some difficulty. Thanks to the latter's cursed technique, Yuji has been able to get some soul-searing hits on Sukuna. Of course, this fight last until the curses attempts to launch his domain once more, but a sight stops him.

"Then Sukuna saw a ghost of immense strength who he buried with his own hands," the manga's final panel reveals as the silhouette of Gojo Satoru appears through the smoke on the battlefield. "Those eyes are unmistakably his."

Crazy, right? If you are confused, just know you are not alone. The entire Jujutsu Kaisen fandom is freaking out, but there are some options that explains Gojo's return.

The first and most obvious explanation is that Gojo is alive. He has died once before courtesy of Toji Fushiguro, so if Gojo was able to tap into his Reverse Cursed Technique, he could heal himself with enough time. His head wasn't severed, after all. So as you can imagine, fans are hopeful Jujutsu Kaisen has found a way to bring Gojo back into the fold.

Of course, the other main explanation is that Sukuna is seeing an actual ghost. Curses in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen are common, and sorcerers can curse themselves in death. Whether an afterimage of cursed energy or a full-blown curse, Gojo may have found a way to temporarily return to the battlefield. And given what we know of the jujutsu legend, Gojo is paranoid enough to have planned for some afterlife contingency.

For now, there is no telling what Jujutsu Kaisen has set up with Gojo, but it seems his impact on the manga is far from done. The user of Six Eyes and Limitless will not die before Sukuna if he can help it. But as for whether he comes out of the war alive, well – Gojo has his work cut out for him.

