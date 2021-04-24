My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates Episode 93 Release With Class 1-B Heroine Sketch

✖

My Hero Academia's creator celebrated the release of Season 5's newest episode with a special new sketch of some of Class 1-B's heroines! My Hero Academia's fifth season is now well underway as part of Spring 2021 anime schedule, and now that it's a few episodes in we're starting to see the first real arc of the season in motion. The Joint Training arc is pitting Class 1-A against 1-B in a series of new team battles, and the newest episode kicks off the second of these big fights.

This second round includes Itsuka Kendo and Kinoko Komori among the heroes fighting on Class 1-B's side against the team of Momo Yaoyorozu, Fumikage Tokoyami, Toru Hagakure, and Yuga Aoyama, and My Hero Academia series creator Kohie Horikoshi celebrated the start of this new fight with a special sketch highlighting Kendo and Komori in a cute way! Check it out below:

The Joint Training arc is admittedly going to be a slow burn for the fifth season, but it's because it's the calm before the storm. There are lots of plot threads still lingering under this exercise concerning Izuku Midoriya and his future use of One For All, but for now this is the series' opportunity to let the other young heroes get their opportunities to shine.

This fight in particular is the first time we are seeing heroes like Kinoko Komori in action as many of the Class 1-B members quirks have been kept hidden until now. While a few of them showed off their skills during the Sports Festival and Forest Training Camp arcs, this is the first real time Class 1-B is getting a center stage showcase. But this is also eye-opening for Class 1-A's heroes as well who are realizing just how much 1-B (and Hitoshi Shinso) has prepared for such an exercise like this.

But what do you think of My Hero Academia's fifth season return so far? Curious to see how the rest of the team battles play out in the next few episodes? Are you liking seeing Class 1-B's quirks at last? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!