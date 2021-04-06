My Hero Academia Explains Hawks' Secret Mission

✖

My Hero Academia is moving along with season five after a long wait, and the show is living up to some high expectations. If you did not know, the fandom is showing out for the anime this spring thanks to their favorite heroes, and Hawks has joined the list. Still, a cliffhanger made some fans second guess the hero after the season five premiere, but an update is letting those fans breathe a sigh of relief.

And why is that? Well, it seems like Hawks is not doing what we thought he was. The pro hero hasn't become a villain, but he is doing his best to blend in with the gang to make it appear so.

My Hero Academia made the big reveal in episode 90 thanks to a series of flashbacks. The whole thing started when Hawks and Dabi met with one another after High-End was taken out. It was there the two discussed the dangers of the Nomu while Hawks insisted he wants to help the League of Villains out. But as it turns out, the Hero Safety Commission put Hawks up to the mission for a special reason.

The organization wants Hawks to gather in-group intel on the League of Villains, and it has become desperate. The group's stunts have become increasingly dangerous, and the Hero Safety Commission has no idea how to counteract Shigaraki. If Hawks can join the team, he will learn more about the Nomu as well as secret intel on upcoming missions. But with Dabi watching Hawks like a - well - hawk, you can see why this mission is going real slow.

