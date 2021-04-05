My Hero Academia Season 5 Teases Spoilers with Soundtrack Reveal

✖

My Hero Academia is working on season five right now, and its first two episodes have been a hit with fans. As you can imagine, the fandom has its collective eye turned to the series in anticipation for several major arcs. Now, it seems like some teasers have dropped regarding what's next for season five, and it is all thanks to the show's new soundtrack.

After all, My Hero Academia is known very well for its music, and Yuki Hayashi is to thank for the tracks. The composer has overseen work on the show since its first season, and this fifth soundtrack promises to be something special judging by the track names. Of course, the name come with some big spoilers, and you can find the titles below:

Go, Plus Ultra

So Classmate Were Born of Worthy Competition

Successor

A vs B

Quirk Don-Pachi Great Exchange

What to Inherit

The Mission of the Stealth Hawk

Different Ability Liberation Army

My Villain Academia

Second Coming

Gigantomachia

Mine Woman

Toga's Nature

Symbol of Fear

I Don't Kill My Friends

Re-Destro

Paranormal Liberation Front

Sound of the Holidays

As you can see above, the OST tracks seem to reference specific moments from the anime's next arcs. "A vs B" is no doubt referencing the joint training mission coming for Izuku's class next week. As for "The Mission of the Stealth Hawk", we can assume that track refers to Hawk and his mission to infiltrate the League of Villains. And of course, "My Villain Academia" is going to shift its focus on Shigaraki and the gang as season five moves forward.

Clearly, My Hero Academia has a lot in store for this year, and fans will not want to miss out on what's to come. So if you aren't caught up on season five just yet, you can stream the anime on Funimation or Crunchyroll today!

What do you think about the show's new soundtrack? How are you liking season five of My Hero Academia so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.