My Hero Academia Preview Sets Up Class 1-A's Next Mission

My Hero Academia has set up Class 1-A's next mission with the preview for the next episode of the series! The much anticipated fifth season of the anime is now underway, and with its second episode properly returned to the events of the Pro Hero arc that began with the final episodes of the fourth season. With this return to the events of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga material, the stage is now set to begin the first real arc of the new season. This kicks off with the next episode, and we get our first tease of it with its preview.

Episode 91 is titled "Clash! Class 1-A vs. 1-B" and the preview of the episode teases the start of the Joint Training arc. With this arc we'll get to see a full battle between Class 1-A and Class 1-B as the two of them are paired against one another to test to see how far they have come since they enrolled in the school. Check out the preview for the new episode below:

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 3 Preview. Title: Clash! Class A vs Class B! Airs: April 10th pic.twitter.com/j6pPEjZEW2 — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) April 3, 2021

The fifth season of the series will be tackling the Joint Training arc, and while this clash between Class 1-A and 1-B will be the full draw of the episodes to come there's actually a few smaller threads running throughout. The first of which is teased at the end of this preview (and was revealed in full through promotional materials for the fifth season). Hitoshi Shinso will be involved with the fights in this arc, and fans will get to see how much he's grown in the time since the second season.

This is the only thread going forward either as following the massive reveals of One For All's origins in the newest episode, there's still much to be explored about the events that transpired there and what that means for Izuku Midoriya's use of that power moving forward. It's continuing to evolve in unexpected ways, so it remains to be seen if he can keep up.

