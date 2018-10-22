‘My Hero Academia’ Pushes Izuku, Bakugo In The Right Direction

Given how bright My Hero Academia comes off, the show does harbor quite a bit of hate. The League of Villains are ready to take a swing at anyone, and even guys like Endeavor have a serious mean streak. For awhile, it was Izuku Midoriya and Bakugo Katsuki taking digs at one another, but that isn’t the case anymore.

After all, My Hero Academia just pushed the pair in a new direction, and fans are hoping the route leads the heroes the right way.

Recently, the manga shared its latest chapter, and it saw Izuku have a heart-to-heart with All Might about his power. As the older man explains, Izuku’s upcoming fight with Shinso may give the pair new insight into One For All’s vestiges, but they aren’t the only ones interested in learning how the quirk works.

No, Bakugo wants in on the secret, and his concern for One For All makes All Might reconsider how the irritable boy views Izuku.

When Bakugo works his way into the secret chat, he shows genuine concern for how the quirk is acting, but his behavior towards Izuku ups their rival status.

“Hah! I can’t tell if you’re improving or regressing! So when the hell are you going to make it your own, huh? I’m stronger than I was back when I fought with you, you know,” Bakugo crows, and the jab actually prompts a smile from Izuku.

To the side, All Might is seen wondering the same thing fans were after the boys chatted. “Is Young Bakugo showing concern in his own way,” the older man asks himself, but the idea is diminished just a bit when Bakugo’s temper flares as usual.

The students may not be the best of friends these days, but it seems like something has shifted between them. Bakugo knowing the secret behind One For All seems to have put him on equal ground with Izuku, giving him the chance to view the green-haired boy as an actual rival than an obstacle. His concern for One For All may not extend to Izuku just yet, but he’s definitely invested in how his former childhood friend is doing. So, if you’re looking for a healthy shonen rivalry, then My Hero Academia is looking like it will satisfy you these days.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.