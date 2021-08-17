My Hero Academia Season 5 Shares First Look at Kurogiri's Real Face

✖

My Hero Academia shared the first look at Kurogiri's real face with the newest episode of Season 5! The anime's final slate of episodes will soon be launching into a brand new arc focusing on what Tomura Shigaraki and the villains have been up to during the season, but before that can happen there was one lingering plot thread that needed to be tied up with the one captured member of the League of Villains, Kurogiri. As was explained with the newest episode of the series, there was a dark tragedy lingering just under the surface of this villain's hazy face.

Episode 107 of the series saw Eraser Head and Present Mic suddenly called by Detective Tsukauchi and Gran Torino to speak with Kurogiri after they figure out that the League of Villains member is actually just a very advanced Nomu who has been crafted out of many multiple quirks. But the biggest reveal was in fact that the base used for this Nomu was Eraser Head and Present Mic's former school friend, Oboro Shirakumo, whose face we get a look at for the first time with the episode:

The episode revealed that when the two pro heroes were attending U.A. High School, they were actually friends with a third student named Shirakumo. The three of them had been inseparable until Shirakumo suddenly died during their work study period. With Eraser Head and Present Mic speaking frankly to Kurogiri, the two of them (combined with Aizawa's ability to cancel out quirks) allowed Shirakumo's base mind to break through even just a little bit underneath all of the experiments that had been done to him.

With this final push, it revealed that Shirakumo's body was indeed used as the base for the being that eventually became Kurogiri as his face started to break through the purple haze of Kurogiri's quirks. Although this didn't last for long, it was enough to allow them to see that Shirakumo's body was indeed buried beneath all of this and even gave them some new intel about what the League of Villains is up to.

We're going to see what the villains are up to fairly soon as the much anticipated My Villain Academia arc will be kicking in with the anime's next episode. But what did you think of this Kurogiri face reveal? Do you think there's still some way to save Shirakumo from this fate? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!