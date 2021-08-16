My Hero Academia Is Breaking Hearts with Shirakumo's Debut
My Hero Academia has tons of uplifting moments in its library, but that does not mean there is a shortage of heart-wrenching scenes. If you did not know, the manga has catered plenty of angst in the last year, and the anime has adapted its share of sad stories in the past. And now, the Internet is bawling its eyes out over Shirakumo.
The whole thing went down this week when My Hero Academia put out a new episode. The transition piece helped set up the anime's next arc which will be all about villains. This time, Kurogiri came into focus, and an interrogation gave fans a bit of stunning info. As it turns out, Kurogiri is one of the original Nomu, and he was created from the remains of a boy named Shirakumo.
Now, the boy is new to My Hero Academia, but he is not a stranger to our pro heroes. As it turns out, the boy was killed long ago before Aizawa even graduated from high school. Eraserhead and Present Mic were best friends with Shirakumo, and they had hoped to form their own agency once they became pros. Sadly, the boy was killed in battle, and his corpse was nabbed by All For One's doctor. It was used to create one of the very first Nomu, and as Aizawa learned, parts of Shirakumo are still hidden within Kurogiri's revived body.
As you can imagine, this revelation was horrifying to hear, and Aizawa was left aghast by the whole thing. Despite a temporary breakthrough, Kurogiri has gone catatonic in his imprisonment, but that is not stopping Aizawa. The hero is more determined than ever to get revenge, and of course, My Hero Academia fans are hoping Shirakumo's consciousness can return in some form one day.
What do you think about Shirakumo's entry into the anime? Did it leave you weepy? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
