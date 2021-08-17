My Hero Academia: Shigaraki Voice Actor Comments on My Villain Academia Arc

✖

My Hero Academia is getting ready to launch a villain focused arc with its next episode, and the voice behind Tomura Shigaraki commented on what fans could look forward to with the upcoming My Villain Academia story arc coming to the anime! One of the things fans have been excited to see with the fifth season of the series was an update on Shigaraki and the League of Villains following the fourth season, and after a few updates teasing some ominous changes for the group in the previous episodes, the season will finally shift its focus to the evil side of things.

Together with the official confirmation that the My Villain Academia arc will be kicking it with the next episode of the fifth season, star Koki Uchiyama shared a comment with the official website of the series to celebrate not only Shigaraki's bigger focus in the anime but teased much of what we can look forward to for the next intense phase of the anime. "When the My Hero Academia anime had just started, I jokingly asked everyone to 'cheer for the villains, because they're giving their all to destroy all of the heroes.' but I never imagined they'd receive such an amazing arc all for themselves," Uchiyama began.

"Even the mysteries surrounding Shigaraki will be unveiled. The first time I read it I was really shocked and conveying all of it through my acting was a tough mission, but somehow I was able to do it," Uchiyama continued and teased with the final major hyping of what to look forward to, "I'm sure all the fans will love this new chapter, but I also think that many people will start watching now because this new tone will pique their interest. I want everyone to watch it."

Are you excited for My Villain Academia to finally kick off with the next episode of the anime's fifth season? What are you hoping to see from Shigaraki and the rest of the League of Villains? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!