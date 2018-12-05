‘My Hero Academia’ Sees Bakugo Make A Major Confession

My Hero Academia is running ahead with its latest arc, and manga fans are keeping a brisk pace to keep up. After all, the superhero series is doing lots with its heroes these days, and it turns out Bakugo Katsuki has taken one of the biggest leaps yet.

This week, a brand-new chapter of My Hero Academia went live, and it was there fans met up with Bakugo. The boy has been teamed up with several Class 1-A peers for a joint training exercise against Class 1-B, and fans were stunned when chapter 207 ended with him saving Jiro from an attack. Now, Bakugo has a confession to make, and it came out of left field for the hero.

After pitching in to save Jiro, Bakugo was seen moving right back into battle, but the girl took a moment to recover from the move. In fact, the heroine flashed back to a line Bakugo put out before the mock battle began, and it saw the boy promise he’d save any of his teammates if they needed an assist.

“If you losers are in a pinch, I’ll save you, got it,” Bakugo told Jiro.

As the battle continued, the boy stressed his big goal for the training skirmish. Bakugo is ready to prove Class 1-A is superior to the students in Class 1-B, and the boy knows there is only one way to prove his hunch is correct.

“I already decided that no matter what, this is gonna be a perfect victory! We’re going to win this, 4-0, with no injuries. A victory only fit for the strongest!”

As chapter 208 reveals, Bakugo’s dream wasn’t a crazy one to conjure up. The hero-in-training might not be known for his people skills, but Bakugo proved he’s been working on his teamwork. Not only did Bakugo manage to work alongside his team to win the skirmish against Class 1-B, but he did so with minimal insults and open communication. To say Izuku Midoriya was shocked by the sight would be an understatement, and fans are eager to see the pair try out this battle strategy one day down the road.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.