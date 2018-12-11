‘My Hero Academia’ Sets Up Possible Prison Break Arc

My Hero Academia has a healthy number of story arcs under its belt, and the superhero series only has more to add. Thanks to guys like Izuku and Iida, life for the kids at U.A. Academy is never boring, and fans think My Hero Academia is about to make things way worse for the Pro Hero community soon.

After all, All For One is no the move so to speak, and fans are thinking the villain is plotting his own prison break.

If you are caught up with the series, you will know My Hero Academia put out its latest chapter this week. The update followed Classes 1-A and 1-B as they continued training exercises together, but chapter 209 ended with a look into Tartarus.

Fans will remember Tartarus from the manga, but its anime debut also left quite the impression. The massive prison was shown when All For One was taken into custody in season three. Now, the manga is revisiting the man as he sits jailed in his cell, but the guards are all on alert. Not only was All Might just called about the baddie, but one of his watchers has warned all of his comrades to be very careful about All For One.

“It’s not just the League of Villains. This guy has tons of other followers still in hiding. We must not slip up and provoke him right now,” the officer says.

As for All For One, he is living his best captive life in prison. The older man is seen talking to himself and even apologizing for his erratic behavior. “I’m sorry for inconveniencing you. You see, such nostalgic feelings throb within me,” the villain admits.

All For One goes on to reveal he is able to hear his younger brother talking, and the revelation has fans eyeing Izuku close. After all, the younger men are connected to the power of One For All, and All For One is real interested in their resurgence. The villain clearly has the hidden support to spring him from prisons even as heavily guarded as Tartarus, and such a prison break could be headed for My Hero Academia soon.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.