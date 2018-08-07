‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals How a Fan-Favorite Hero Died

Death is a part of every life, and shonen series know how to wring them for all the angst they’re worth. While My Hero Academia has kept its casualties at a minimum, fans are starting to learn more about those which have passed on, and it was not gentle with one Pro Hero’s death.

Over in Japan, a special My Hero Academia one-shot went live to honor its first film, and the canon chapter made fans weep almost immediately. The update, which was penned by creator Kohei Horikoshi, begins with All Might in a rough spot… and he is only saved when his mentor gives her life to save his.

Thanks to Aitaikimochi, a translated version of My Hero Academia: All Might Rising has hit the web. The one-shot opens with Yagi Toshinori being flung out of a battle, and fans are quickly shown it was Nana who saved him. The seventh user of One For All takes her student’s place, putting her in the direct path of All For One at his prime.

As the manga continues, a harrowing scene is depicted as Nana commands Gran Torino to escape with All Might. The injured heroine chooses to hold All For One off so her comrades can escape, giving All Might the chance to hone his Quirk even more so. The choice comes at Nana’s life, and All Might is forcibly turned away from the battle while screaming after his mentor. And, with a final panel from All For One, fans are quietly told soon after that Nana made her final stand during the battle.

Of course, fans of My Hero Academia knew that Nana was killed long before All Might became the No. 1 Hero. After passing him One For All, Nana mentored the boy until she was slain during a battle with All For One. According to the baddie, her death was a pathetic one, but it seems All For One simply called it as such since he didn’t get her sacrifice. To him, there is nothing in life worth more than his reign, but Nana knew her death would be worth it as long as Yagi lived on.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, although he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero, All Might, and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

