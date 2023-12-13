My Hero Academia Poster Pitches the Perfect One For All Prequel

My Hero Academia has been around for years, and at this point, it has built an intricate world for fans to play with. From artwork to short stories, the anime fandom has embraced the anime with all sorts of tributes. Of course, a number of fan-theories continue to crop up about the superhero series, and the same goes for pitches. Netizens have long theorized how a new My Hero Academia anime would go, and now a pitch is going viral that involves One For All.

The whole thing came to light on social media when artist Nandry posted their what-if pitch. The prequel poster focuses on two familiar characters who gave All For One grief years ago. Kudo and Bruce are shown in shadow here while a wall of TVs sit behind them. Casted in their staticky glow, the two heroes look ready for war, and that is how the two lived during the heyday of All For One's reign.

If you are not wholly familiar with these two men, you should know they became the second and third inheritors of One For All. It was Kudo who ended up rescuing Yoichi, the younger brother of All For One, from his prison. From there, the trio went on to band a resistance against All For One. Once it became clear One For All had been resting inside Yoichi, the group's mission to defeat the Demon Lord grew stronger, and One For All's legacy continued.

We met the My Hero Academia universe at a time of relative comfort, and it only recently began exploring the gritty reality of war. This pitched prequel goes back in time and fleshes out the hurdles a meta-human society faced at the start. From horrific discrimination to global posturing and All For One, those early days were gnarly at best. And thanks to this viral poster, My Hero Academia fans are begging for a prequel involving One For All.

Of course, there is no word on whether My Hero Academia could continue once its main series ends. If you are not caught up with its present tale, you can find Kohei Horikoshi's hit story easily. My Hero Academia can be read on the Shonen Jump app while its anime streams on Crunchyroll. So for those wanting more info on the anime, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

What do you think about this prequel pitch? Are you down for another My Hero Academia anime? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!