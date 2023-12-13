My Hero Academia Is Releasing a Special Endeavor Plush Replica

When it comes to "fathers of the year" in My Hero Academia, Endeavor might be one of the last choices to win any awards. Taking the role of the world's number-one hero following All Might's forced retirement, Enji Todoroki has had a major role in the final arc playing out in the shonen's manga series. To help in celebrating the fiery hero's career, My Hero Academia has shared a first look at the plush that will attempt to portray the hard-edged hero in a much cuter light.

Endeavor's goal to become the number one hero and outshine All Might unfortunately destroyed his family in a number of ways. Looking to ensure that his bloodline would become top heroes, Enji put both Toya and Shoto Todoroki through the wringer. While the latter would go on to become a part of Class 1-A, hating his father for the torture that he went through, Toya would take a decidedly different route. Revealed to be none other than the League of Villains' Dabi, Toya Todoroki has been a major part of the final arc of the shonen series as he aimed to get revenge on his father for not accepting him once Shoto was born.

You've Never Seen My Hero Academia's Endeavor Like This

My Hero Academia shared a first look at the Endeavor Plush that is set to arrive next year. While it hasn't been confirmed for a North American release, the recreation of the number one hero is set to arrive at around $40 USD. As Endeavor continues to make up for his past sins when it comes to his family, this plush might make you forget of the horrors that the top hero has committed...almost.

Creator Kohei Horikoshi has yet to state how many more chapters My Hero Academia's manga has before it comes to an end. While the battle rages between the likes of Midoriya, Bakugo, All For One, and Shigaraki, the fight featuring the Todoroki clan has already come to an end. Recently, the shonen franchise confirmed that its seventh season will arrive next year, though it has yet to be revealed if this will cover the Todoroki Family Feud.

Do you think Endeavor will ever be able to find redemption? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.