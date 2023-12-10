My Hero Academia Season 7 Poster Released

Are you ready for My Hero Academia to stage a comeback? If so, then you are in for a treat. Today has marked the launch of My Hero Academia's new poster, and it gives us a first look at season seven ahead of its 2024 launch.

As you can see below, the new poster for My Hero Academia went live in the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. It was there fans got a peek at what's next for the anime, and it puts Deku center stage. You can see the hero in his updated costume with his yellow cape in tow. The hero is seen looking into the distance while his best friends bracket him.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

This latest poster drop marks a new era for My Hero Academia as the anime closed season six months ago. When the show dropped its latest finale, fans were united with Deku following his vigilante stint. After the failed raid on the Paranormal Liberation Army, all eyes are on Japan's crumbling state. Shigaraki is in charge with All For One, leaving the remaining pro heroes scrambling for a win. With Deku back at UA Academy, it seems the heroes are poised for such a win, and My Hero Academia season seven will kickstart that push.

Right now, My Hero Academia season seven is slated to debut in Spring 2024. If you are not caught up with the anime, you can watch My Hero Academia's latest seasons on Crunchyroll and Hulu. So for those wanting more information on the hit superhero series, you can read its official synopsis below:

Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies.

