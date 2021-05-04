My Hero Academia Promo Sets Up Shoto and Tenya's Joint Match

✖

My Hero Academia's fifth season has continued by evening up the score between Class 1-A and Class 1-B, as the students of UA Academy are leaving everything on the table during the Joint Training exercise, and it seems that Shoto Todoroki, Tenya, Tailman, and Tentacole are next up when it comes to this latest arc. With the previous episode seeing 1-A receive their first loss, it's clear that this Training Arc isn't going to be a walk in the park for the main protagonists of Kohei Horikoshi's anime adaptation and the next battle will be one to remember.

Todorki, Ingenium, and their classmates will be facing off against some of 1-B's strongest students in this upcoming episode, with the quartet being made up of Rocketti, Mudman, Spiral, and Real Steel. Throughout the adventures of Class 1-A, Shoto Todoroki has been one of the strongest members among his fellow classmates, so this upcoming battle will definitely be one to watch. Last week's episode witnessed 1-A receive a devastating loss, thanks in part to Kendo's leadership as well as the terrifying Quirk of Shemage that allowed her to grow mushrooms not only on the exterior of her targets but also inside of their lungs, as was the case for Tokoyami.

Twitter User Atsushi 101X shared the preview for the ninety-fifth episode of My Hero Academia's anime, that will give us the third battle during the Joint Training Exercise Arc that is looking to break the tie between the two strongest classes within the ranks of UA Academy:

My Hero Academia Episode 95 Preview. Airs: May 8th pic.twitter.com/D45776W37k — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) May 1, 2021

My Hero Academia might be focusing on the Joint Training Exercise Arc now, but some big arcs are still on the way during this fifth season of the anime. "My Villain Academia" will be focusing on Shigaraki and his fellow antagonists within the League of Villains, facing down a brand new threat that lies outside of the realm of heroes. Following this, the "Endeavor Agency Arc" will see Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki entering into the number one hero's agency to better learn how to become crime fighters.

